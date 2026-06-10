Three suspects charged after gunfire erupts during domestic dispute in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department said three suspects are facing charges after a domestic dispute escalated into gunfire early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. on June 9 to reports of shots fired in the 14100 block of Magnolia Walk Drive.

When they arrived, investigators learned a domestic violence incident and physical fight had broken out among several people at the home. During the altercation, police say two suspects pulled out guns and opened fire at individuals who were trying to flee in a vehicle.

Multiple rounds hit the victims’ car, and stray bullets struck two nearby occupied homes. No injuries were reported.

Officers secured the scene and took three suspects into custody without further incident.

Police identified the suspects as Demontaye Sturdivant, 20, and Dominikus Sturdivant, 25, who are each charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

A third suspect, Rodney Miller, 20, is charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and misdemeanor domestic violence. All three were taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail and are being held pending court proceedings.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferrell at 704‑464‑5514 or submit an anonymous tip to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704‑896‑7867.

©2026 Cox Media Group