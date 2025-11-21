Three years on, mystery of Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance persists

Today marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at age 11 getting off her school bus near her home in Cornelius.

Earlier this year, police released a time progression photo of what Madalina might look like now, as the search for her continues.

Age-progression photo of Madalina Cojocari

“Every day we think about her. Drive past the house and wonder where she is and who she is with. If she’s still alive,” said Al Martin, a neighbor of the Cojocari family.

“It’s one of the saddest things to happen in this town, and it’s still a huge mystery. And we all have wonders about it, but continue to pray for her,” said David Dunn, a business owner.

“It’s still so very sad. Not having any conclusion to this. Nothing to go by at this point, but it would be great to get some closure someday,” said Diane Hloros, a resident.

The case of Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance remains unsolved, with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, having been convicted for failing to report her missing. Diana is believed to have returned to Moldova, while Palmiter still resides in Cornelius.

Search warrants revealed that several items, including Madalina’s mattress, clothes, Halloween costumes, family photos, and a carpet, were burned in a fire pit behind the family’s home.

Prior to Madalina being reported missing, Diana Cojocari was seen sleeping in a car 150 miles from Cornelius, near Marshall in western North Carolina, but there was no sign of Madalina.

The Cornelius police department continues to display missing person flyers of Madalina, emphasizing that the case remains active.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

The community of Cornelius remains hopeful for answers in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, as the investigation continues with a substantial reward for information.

VIDEO: $25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

$25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

©2025 Cox Media Group