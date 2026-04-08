Warrant: Madalina Cojocari’s items burned in fire pit before she was reported missing

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Madalina Cojocari hasn’t been seen in over two years, but new details in the investigation reveal that some of her possessions were incinerated by her parents before she was ever reported missing.

According to unsealed search warrants obtained by Channel 9, Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, told investigators that multiple items were burned in a fire pit on the family’s Cornelius property between Nov. 23 and Dec. 10, 2022.

Madalina was first reported missing on Dec. 15, 2022, but she was last seen on a school bus in November.

The warrants say Madalina’s mattress, her clothes, Halloween costume, and family photos were burned, as well as carpet that had been removed from a room upstairs.

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While searching the fire pit, investigators found an area in the ground where dirt had been recently dug up and removed.

Another search warrant says Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, called Petru Botezat Constantin and spoke with him on WhatsApp for over 10 minutes. Constantin is a priest in Diana’s home country of Moldova.

Financial records show that Diana sent a total of $4,000 to Constantin -- $2,000 was sent on Dec. 5, and another $2,000 was sent on Dec. 12.

With an interpreter on the phone, Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz tried to call the number from the search warrant, which is linked to the Archdiocese of Chișinău in Moldova. Nobody answered the call.

Madalina is still missing. Palmiter and Diana were convicted and sentenced for failure to report her missing -- Palmiter is on probation, while Diana is believed to be back in Moldova after serving her sentence.

(VIDEO: $25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case)

$25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

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