Tiawana Brown expected to accept plea deal in wire fraud case

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown is expected to appear in federal court on Monday.

That’s when she is expected to accept a plea deal in front of a judge in her wire fraud case.

According to court documents, Brown admitted to fraudulently receiving more than 43,000 in PPP and COVID-relief loans and spending it on herself.

It happened before she was elected. And she admitted she used part of the money on a lavish 50th birthday party for herself.

She said she will receive probation as part of the deal.

However, the judge will have the ultimate decision on accepting the plea deal and determining the sentence.

Brown was previously convicted of fraud decades ago and spent years in prison for it.

VIDEO: Charlotte councilwoman’s indicted daughter withdraws request for Jamaica trip

Charlotte councilwoman’s indicted daughter withdraws request for Jamaica trip

©2026 Cox Media Group