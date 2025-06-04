Tickets on sale for Charlotte Checkers’ first two games in Calder Cup Finals

CHARLOTTE — Tickets are now on sale for Games 1 and 2 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Charlotte Checkers will host both games inside Bojangles Coliseum on June 13 and 15 against an undetermined opponent. They won the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday after sweeping the Laval Rocket.

The Checkers will also host Games 6 and 7 of the best-of-seven series, if necessary. Tickets for those games will go on sale at a later time.

Charlotte will face the winner of the ongoing Western Conference Finals series between the Abbotsford Canucks and Texas Stars. Abbotsford currently leads 2-1.

You can buy tickets to the first two home games by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Checkers sweep Laval for trip to AHL Finals)

Charlotte Checkers sweep Laval for trip to AHL Finals

©2025 Cox Media Group