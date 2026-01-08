Timeline revealed for Bank of America Stadium’s $800M makeover

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will host a playoff game for the first time in a decade on Jan. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams after winning the NFC South division title with help from the rival Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 4.

While players and coaches focus on that matchup, the NFL franchise’s business side is already looking ahead to a busy off-season that includes the start of an $800 million makeover of Bank of America Stadium.

During an interview at the stadium on Jan. 5, executives Kristi Coleman and Jake Burns told CBJ that plans are on track to start the first phase later this year through a combination of site preparation and improvements to aging mechanical, electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems. Coleman and Burns work for Tepper Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Panthers, Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC and BofA Stadium. Coleman is CEO; Burns is chief strategy and development officer.

Stadium renovations and additions will continue through 2030, carried out in phases between NFL and Major League Soccer seasons. In June 2024, Charlotte City Council approved spending $650 million in tourism tax revenue to pay for 80% of the renovations at the privately owned stadium.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Panthers continue prep for first home playoff game since 2015

Panthers continue prep for first home playoff game since 2015

©2026 Cox Media Group