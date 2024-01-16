TIMELINE: Winter weather to impact North Carolina overnight, Wednesday morning

NORTH CAROLINA — Winter weather is expected to bring light snow across the high country, and the Charlotte area should see a plunge in temperatures.

Some backcountry roads will be snow-covered, creating travel issues for some residents. But the main roads are expected to be in good shape.

The big issue will come from an eventual drop in temperatures mixed with light showers.

Winter Weather Timeline:

Noon to midday: Rain that has been slowly moving towards our area is expected to dissipate.

Midday to midnight: Dry weather is expected to return but will usher in plummeting temperatures. We are expected to only reach the upper 40s before quickly dropping off to the 30s this evening.

Midnight to mid-morning: Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper teens. Wind chill values will be well below zero in the mountains.

Things will remain dry throughout the rest of the week before more light rain moves back in on Friday.

Some flakes may briefly mix in, but we are not expecting anything exciting.

VIDEO: Several inches of snow expected in mountains

VIDEO: Several inches of snow expected in mountains





