Toddler hit, killed by truck at Morganton campground

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Sophie Bumgarner

MORGANTON, N.C. — A toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle at the Steele Creek campground in Morganton.

Troopers said the driver was trying to pull around a building when he hit the child, who had walked in front of his truck.

That child was later identified as 18-month-old Sophie Bumgarner.

Troopers said the driver wasn’t speeding, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

They are also not expected to be charged in this incident.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe for Sophie’s funeral expenses. You can donate here.

