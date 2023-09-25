Toddler safe after dad reported her missing; mom in custody in Meck County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A toddler reported missing in July and believed to have been taken by her non-custodial mother has been found, police said. Her mother was taken into custody.

Three-year-old Samalea Daniels’ father reported her missing to the Virginia Beach Police Department on July 14. He said he believed her mother, Tianna Daniels, had taken Samalea from Mecklenburg County and brought her to Virginia Beach.

Channel 9′s Madison Carter uncovered records showing that Samalea’s mother is accused of taking off with her the same day her father legally established custody.

Virginia Beach police said Tianna Daniels was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday for an outstanding warrant.

Samalea has since been safely reunited with her father, police said.

