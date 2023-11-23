Tony-award winning musical graces Charlotte with a twist on the Sondheim classic

CHARLOTTE — Tony-award-winning musical Company will premiere in Charlotte Thanksgiving week, but with a new twist.

In Stephen Sondheim’s musical rendition of Company, some of the characters have been gender-flipped.

The lead character is a 35-year-old grappling with the pressures of society.

Bobby, the lead, was originally written as a man, but before Sondheim died, this version of the musical was written with a female lead, Bobbie.

Britney Coleman says the role is challenging and unique.

“I think it is wonderfully relevant today for the pressures of a woman turning 35 without kids without being married,” the actor said. “I think a lot of people will recognize themselves in this show.”

Company hit the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center on Nov. 21 and runs until Nov. 26.

Tickets start at $30 with discounts for large groups and students.

