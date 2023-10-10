Tool announces tour, includes Charlotte date

CHARLOTTE — Hard rock band Tool has announced a new round of tour dates, including a show on Jan. 21, 2024, at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

Since releasing their fifth studio album in 2019, “Fear Inoculum,” the band has won a Grammy Award (for Best Metal Performance), completed multiple, sold-out tours of both the U.S. and Europe, and headlined several popular festivals, including Bonnaroo, Power Trip and Aftershock.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

In addition to the tour with Tool, lead singer Maynard James Keenan is taking his 60th birthday celebration on the road next year. “Sessanta” will feature performances from Keenan’s other projects A Perfect Circle and Puscifer along with Primus. That show is scheduled to come to the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on April 7, 2024. Tickets are on sale here.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council approves $275 million for Spectrum Center upgrades, practice facility

Charlotte City Council approves $275 million for Spectrum Center upgrades, practice facility





©2023 Cox Media Group