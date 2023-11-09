Tool company to donate to local nonprofit that was vandalized

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit organization is receiving a donation from a major retailer to help them bounce back.

Late last month, members of Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte said they woke up to find their work vans vandalized and all of their essential tools gone.

The nonprofit took to social media to ask the community for donations to replace their tools.

The north Charlotte branch of Northern Tool and Equipment decided to step in to help.

A member from Rebuilding Together is expected to come to the Northern Tool and Equipment store to pick up donated tools, including a cordless Brad nailer and battery, a tool combo kit, and a full-size truck utility rack.

This will occur at noon on Stateville Road.

