Top crime podcast profiles Shanquella Robinson’s death

CHARLOTTE — One of the top podcasts in the United States is taking a deeper look into the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson.

Robinson died in 2022 after a trip to Cabo with people she considered friends.

Her friends told Robinson’s family the Charlotte woman died of alcohol poisoning. But a medical examiner’s report in Mexico said Robinson died of neck and spinal cord injuries.

Crime Junkie released an episode on Robinson’s death today. Crime Junkie is ranked third on Apple Podcasts and fourth on Spotify. The lead host interviewed a person who was on the trip with Robinson.

“When we cover a case like Shanquella Robinson’s, it’s because there are still questions that deserve answers,” Crime Junkie Host and Founder of AudioChuck Ashley Flowers said.

“Our goal is never to sensationalize - it’s to keep the focus where it belongs and make sure her story isn’t lost as time passes. Continued attention matters. It can lead to deeper scrutiny, renewed conversations, and, sometimes, real movement in a case. At the heart of it, this is about honoring Shanquella and reminding people that her life - and what happened to her - still matters.”

The person who went on the trip with Robinson was granted anonymity. But the person says Daejhanae Jackson, who is now named E’Mani Green, got into arguments with Robinson the day before the infamous fight.

Video of that fight went viral on social media after Robinson’s death. The person interviewed by Crime Junkie arrived after the fight between Jackson and Robinson. He said Robinson was vomiting and disoriented when he arrived.

The family of Robinson filed a lawsuit against Robinson’s travel mates. It remains pending. The FBI declined to bring criminal charges. A second autopsy backed by the FBI lists the cause of Robinson’s death as undetermined.

