Judge questions whether Shanquella Robinson family’s lawsuit should move to state court

CHARLOTTE — The federal judge overseeing the Shanquella Robinson family’s lawsuit is asking whether the case should be moved to Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Judge Max Cogburn notes that the Robinson family’s claims against the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the state department, have been dismissed.

This also includes all other allegations against North Carolina residents.

The judge said he is giving all parties three weeks to file briefs on where the case should be heard.

VIDEO: Judge dismisses Shanquella Robinson family’s lawsuit against FBI and State Department

Judge dismisses Shanquella Robinson family’s lawsuit against FBI and State Department

©2025 Cox Media Group