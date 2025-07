Top Taps: North Carolina breweries win big at U.S. beer championship

CHARLOTTE — Breweries from all over America submitted their suds with the hopes of being named the best beer in the country, and North Carolina made a strong showing in 2025.

The U.S. Open Beer Championship was held in Oxford, Ohio, this week, and the championship medal winners were announced in over 100 different beer categories.

From IPAs and stouts to fruity beers (and even root beer) -- North Carolina has some of the best. Breweries from the Tar Heel State were represented in the winners list of over 40 categories.

Take a look at the categories featuring winners from North Carolina. (Breweries based in the Charlotte area are marked with an asterisk.)

3: American Strong Pale Ale

Gold: Green Envy – Fullsteam Brewery – North Carolina

Silver: Lucid AF – Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Colorado

Bronze: Electri-Fly IPA – Wild Ride Brewing – Oregon

14: Session IPA

*Gold: Gentle Giant – Primal Brewery – North Carolina

Silver: Sesh Coast Lager – Evans Brewing Co – California

Bronze: Corporate Estate – Celestial Beerworks – Texas

16: Fruit IPA

Gold: Mastiff – Boss Dog Brewing – Ohio

Silver: Regal Beagle – Boss Dog Brewing – Ohio

*Bronze: The Big O – Sugar Creek Brewing Company – North Carolina

19: New England/Juicy IPA

*Gold: Planet Pulp – Triple C Brewing Company – North Carolina

Silver: Uncurious – Druthers Brewing Co. – New York

Bronze: Meet Me at Doo Wops – Lost Shoe Brewing – Massachusetts

21: Experimental IPA

*Gold: Lil’ SLURP – NoDa Brewing Company – North Carolina

*Silver: EZ Baked – Replay Brewing – South Carolina

Bronze: Byclops – SDB Brewing Company – California

23 (A-B): Single Hop IPA

Gold: Gold Top – Brink Brewing – Ohio

*Silver: Island Hopper IPA – Pilot Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: Bury Me In Strata – The Southern Growl Beer Company – South Carolina

28: Oatmeal Stout

Gold: Thunderball – Eudora Brewing Company – Ohio

Silver: Not a Cure for Baldness – Buck Bald Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: Overnight Oats – Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery – Texas

37: English Summer Ale

Gold: Farmhouse – Crystal Lake Brewing- Illinois

Silver: Approachable Blonde – Municipal Brew Works – Ohio

*Bronze: Yarnburner – Neoteric Brewing Company – North Carolina

39: ESB

Gold: Pub Ale – Bright Penny Brewing – North Carolina

Silver: Pale Ale – Boulevard Brewing Company – Missouri

Bronze: My Turn Katie ESB – Lakefront Brewery – Wisconsin

50 (A-B): Strong Scottish Ale

Gold: Hammer Throw – Lost Province Brewing Co – North Carolina

Silver: Wallace Tavern Scotch Ale – Market Garden Brewery – Ohio

Bronze: Mulligan – Grand Junction Brewing Company – Indiana

Bronze: Old Crank – Schoolcraft Brewery – Michigan

54: American Brown Ale

Gold: Throwback Brown – Hodad’s Brewing Company – California

Silver: Not a Planet – Site-1 Brewing Co – Nebraska

Bronze: Buster Brown Ale – Dingo Dog Brewing Company – North Carolina

56: German Altbier

Gold: Alternative Medicine – Lakeville Brewing Company – Minnesota

Silver: Waha Negra – Oklawaha Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: Rubber Chicken Red – Franklins Restaurant Brewery and General Store – Maryland

57: German Kolssch

Gold: Lake Hopp’r – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. – Florida

Silver: Brandstafter – Incendiary Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: Kolsch – Union Bear Brewing – plano – Texas

60: French and Belgian Saison

Gold: Le Saison – Vista Brewing – Texas

*Silver: New Slang Belgian Saison – Americana Beer Company – North Carolina

Bronze: Little Batteau – Braided River Brewing – Alabama

63: Belgian Dubbel

Gold: Dubbel Down – Braided River Brewing – Alabama

*Silver: Belgian Dubbel – Sugar Creek Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: Coriolis Effect – Loose Ends Brewing – Ohio

Bronze: Chugboat Island – Buckstin Brewing Company – Texas

65: Belgian Quadrupel

*Gold: Belgian Quad – Sugar Creek Brewing Company – North Carolina

Silver: Two Brewers are Better Than One – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan

Bronze: Nakatomi Nights – Flix Brewhouse-SAT – Texas

67 (A-E): Belgian Lambic

Gold: Squared Pants – 2 Silos Brewing Co – Virginia

Silver: Stupid Sexy Flanders – Sun King Brewery – Indiana

Bronze: Faithful Instruction – Monday Night Brewing – Georgia

Bronze: The Forever Echo of Your Laugh – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina

70: Leipzig-Style Gose

Gold: The Dare – Druthers Brewing Co. – New York

Silver: Gose – Ponysaurus Brewing – North Carolina

72: Contemporary Gose

Gold: Aloha State of Mind – COVA Brewing Company – Virginia

*Silver: Huckleberry Cheesecake Gose Pilot Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: Punk Fuzz – MachineHead Brewing Co. – California

74: Smoothie Sour

Gold: Reapers Eye – Atrium Brewing – Kentucky

Silver: Lovely Patrol: Double (POG Juice) – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina

Bronze: Beach Vibes – Savage Craft Ale Works – South Carolina

78: American Amber

Gold: De Nada – Appalachian Mountain Brewery – North Carolina

Silver: Can I Pet Your Dog? – Ope Brewing Co – Wisconsin

Bronze: Elbow Bender – Wagon Wheel Brewing – California

79: California Common Beer

Gold: 1915 – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. – Florida

*Silver: Last Day at the Office – Neoteric Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: 1702 Steam Engine – Mountain Layers Brewing CO. – North Carolina

81: German-Style Pilsener

Gold: An Honest Man – New Berlin Brewing Company – Ohio

Silver: A Cold One – Reformation Brewery – Georgia

Bronze: Shimmer Pils – Discretion Brewing – California

Bronze: Pils – Wicked Weed Brewing – North Carolina

82 E: Rice Lager

Gold: Migoto Rice Lager – Big Island Brewhaus – Hawaii

Silver: Rice Lager – Ponysaurus Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: Rice Lager – Central Machine Works Brewery – Texas

84: Munchner Helles

Gold: Helles Lager – Central Machine Works Brewery – Texas

Silver: High Point Helles – Wild Leap Brew Co – Georgia

Bronze: Haus Helles – Wicked Weed Brewing – North Carolina

85: Munchner Dunkel

Gold: Flannel Weather – The Bier Garden – North Carolina

Silver: Penn Dark – Penn Brewery – Pennsylvania

Bronze: Decrepify – Geisthaus Brewing Company – California

88: German-Style Schwarzbier

*Gold: Shrouded Reflections of Moonlight 760 Craft Works – North Carolina

Silver: Schwarzbier – Union Bear Brewing – Plano – Texas

Bronze: Black Lager – Frost Town Brewing – Texas

95 (A-B): Dark Lager

Gold: 13 Degrees – Confluence Brewing Company – Iowa

Silver: Rain Czech – Clouds Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: El Lauro Muro – Brink Brewing – Ohio

97: American-Style Wheat Beer

Gold: Float Trip – Piney River Brewing Co. – Missouri

*Silver: Uncle John’s – Triple C Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: 5G – Saddle Mountain Brewing Company – Arizona

Bronze: Whoopty Whoop Hefeweizen – Wild Ride Brewing – Oregon

99 a: American-Style Fruit Beer – Raspberry

*Gold: Anniversary Stout – Model A Brewing – South Carolina

Silver: Fresh! Raspberry – Reuben’s Brews – Washington

Bronze: Razz Becky – Pondaseta Brewing Co. – Texas

99 C: American-Style Fruit Beer – Orange

Gold: Bell’s Oberon Light – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan

Silver: Anytime Wing Man – Flix Brewhouse Oklahoma City – Oklahoma

*Bronze: Zest A Peel – Triple C Brewing Company – North Carolina

99 J: American-Style Fruit Beer – Strawberry

*Gold: Strawberry Shandy – Southern Range Brewing – North Carolina

Silver: Belly Flop – Lucky Bucket Brewing Company – Nebraska

Bronze: Bella Brie – Inside the Five Brewing Company – Ohio

100 L: Fruit Wheat Beer – Mixed

Gold: POG Slammer – Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery – Texas

Silver: Blender Bender – Berry – Ledgeview Brewing Company – Indiana

Bronze: Mebane Skyline – Bright Penny Brewing – North Carolina

100 M: Fruit Wheat Beer – General/Other

Gold: Banana Wheat – Whistle Hop Brewing Company – North Carolina

Silver: Blueberry Cobbler Payday – Side Hustle Brewing Company – South Carolina

Bronze: Pineapple Mana Wheat – Maui Brewing Co – Hawaii

108: Coffee Beer Light

Gold: Cowboy Coffee – Lost Province Brewing Co – North Carolina

Silver: Blue Boathouse – Fox River Brewing – Wisconsin

Bronze: Spill The Beans – Blue Heron Brewery – Ohio

115: Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter

Gold: GSO Barrel Select Stout 2024 – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina

Silver: 3 year Barrel Aged Family Reserve Sleepy Bear – Werk Force Brewing – Illinois

Bronze: Eclipse – Frey Ranch – FiftyFifty Brewing Co. – California

117: Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter Specialty

Gold: Maple Grenade – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan

Silver: BA Pumpkinhead – Pontoon Brewing – Georgia

Bronze: Ammo Can: Lima One – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina

120: Barrel-Aged Fruited Sour Beer

Gold: Daydreamer – Vista Brewing – Texas

Silver: The Virtue of Patience – Bold Monk Brewing Co – Georgia

Bronze: Angels in the Architecture – Bold Monk Brewing Co – Georgia

Bronze: Black Angel – Wicked Weed Brewing – North Carolina

135: Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

Gold: Kellermeister – Brink Brewing – Ohio

Silver: Bobby Beer – Oklawaha Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: Pleasing Gene – Little Brother Brewing – North Carolina

136 (128+137): Brett Beer

Gold: Free Range Farmhouse – Sun King Brewery – Indiana

Silver: All of the Positions – Forbidden Root Columbus – Ohio

Bronze: Coming To Fruition: Cherry – Oregon City Brewing – Oregon

Bronze: Beauty In The Cracks – Twin Leaf Brewery – North Carolina

141: Peanut/Peanut Butter Beer

Gold: Dark Aura – Third Eye Brewing Company (Hamilton) – Ohio

Silver: Not Sorry – Southern Ohio Brewing – Ohio

Bronze: D’s Nuts – Oklawaha Brewing Company – North Carolina

142: Nut Beer

Gold: Scattered Castles – Project Halo Brewing – Texas

Silver: D’s Hazelnuts – Oklawaha Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: Pistachio Cream Ale – Platt Park Brewing – Colorado

144: Historical Beer – C: Grodziskie

Gold: Smocze Pragnienie – Allusion Brewing Company – Pennsylvania

Silver: Grodziskie – Goldfinger Brewing Company – Illinois

Bronze: Smoke Over Lublin – Mountain Layers Brewing CO. – North Carolina

147: Root Beer: A – Kids

Gold: Marsh Water Low Tide Brewing – South Carolina

Silver: Bright Penny Root Beer Bright Penny Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: No Label Root Beer No Label Brewing Co – Texas

151: Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage: E – Wheat Ales

Gold: Yuzu Ginger Shandy – Best Day Brewing – Colorado

Silver: Gruvi Weekday Wit – Gruvi – Colorado

*Bronze: Wheat Without Worry – Primal Brewery – North Carolina

