These Charlotte-area breweries take home World Beer Cup medals

CHARLOTTE — Four Charlotte-area breweries snagged medals in the 2025 World Beer Cup.

Pilot Brewing Co. took the top honor in the International Dark Lager category for Late Czech Out. Its website describes that brew as “a rich, dark and sweet Czech lager with light roast character and subtle notes of chocolate.” The beer also earned a silver medal in the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The World Beer Cup celebrates the art and science of brewing, helping raise awareness about different beer styles and flavor profiles.

