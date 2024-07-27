Topsail Steamer to open restaurant in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Topsail Steamer is bringing the seafood boil to Charlotte — without the work. The family-run company will open a 755-square-foot store on Aug. 9 in the Montford Park area.

That restaurant, at 1630 E. Woodlawn Ave., is the brand’s first location in Charlotte. It’s neighbors with Total Wine in the Parktowne Village shopping center.

The concept brings the seafood steam pot experience — think Low Country Boil, New England Clam Lobster bake — home any day of the week.

Greg and Sara Zanitsch, owners of fine-dining establishment The Fig Tree, have signed on to bring the brand to Charlotte. They first fell in love with the concept after visiting a store in Anna Maria Island, Florida.

