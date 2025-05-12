Charlotte Hornets hosting free NBA Draft lottery party

CHARLOTTE — The NBA is holding its draft lottery Monday night, and the Charlotte Hornets want you to join them for the excitement.

The Hornets have a decent shot at winning the top pick in the upcoming draft, and they’re hosting a free party so you can cross your fingers with them.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, the Hornets will host a watch party at Legion Brewing in SouthPark. They’ll stream the lottery drawing, and the event will feature giveaways plus entertainment from the team.

Limited spots are available, but you can RSVP at this link.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets are tied with the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz with a 14% chance of winning the overall top pick. However, more than 10 teams have a chance at winning the draft lottery.

Draft experts say Duke University’s Cooper Flagg is likely to be the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Hornets had the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

(VIDEO: Construction starts on new Hornets practice facility in Uptown)

