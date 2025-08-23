‘Tough’: Charlotte mom goes viral for stopping pickpocket in Italy

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is going viral after her family posted a video of her stopping a pickpocket in Italy.

The family said she was crowded by a group of girls and then realized her wallet, passport, and AirPods were missing from her bag.

She tracked down the AirPods using Find My iPhone and chased the group down.

To see the viral clip and hear more about what happened, watch the video at the top of this page.

WATCH: Fans react as Iredell-Statesville Schools introduce clear-bag policy for football games

Fans react as Iredell-Statesville Schools introduce clear-bag policy for football games

©2025 Cox Media Group