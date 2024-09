MATTHEWS, N.C. — Storm damage will stop runners in Matthews from running the town’s annual 5K.

The Kiwanis Club of Matthews announced on social media that the 5K has been canceled due to damages resulting from the heavy storms in the area on Sunday night.

After being cancelled on Sunday, the Matthews Alive Festival will open Monday, organizers announced on Facebook.

(WATCH BELOW: Carolina Strong: Concord man swims for mental health awareness)

Carolina Strong: Concord man swims for mental health awareness

©2024 Cox Media Group