Matthews could have a July 4 drone show in place of fireworks

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Town of Matthews is trying to decide between using fireworks or drones to light up the sky next Fourth of July.

The fireworks show is an Independence Day tradition for many families in Matthews. Leslie Marquez is lucky enough to see the display from her backyard.

“I love it because normally we went in the pool, so we enjoy the fireworks and we stay with my family and my friends,” she said.

But some of her neighbors in the Hampton Green neighborhood say their proximity to the show is problematic. The community backs up to the athletic fields, which is where the town holds the event.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson debris from the fireworks ends up in their yards. Mayor John Higdon has heard those concerns.

“I think there’s general consensus of our board not to shoot fireworks -- traditional fireworks -- so close to a residential area, because it’s kind of dangerous,” he said.

Higdon said the town is considering a quieter and more environmentally friendly option like an aerial drone show. Town staff is looking at flying up to 200 drones near Stumptown Park for about 15 minutes.

The drone option comes with a higher price tag. The town believes a show would cost between $50,000 and $60,000. That’s more than double the cost of a traditional fireworks show, which is expected to cost $23,000.

“I think maybe the best thing to do would be to move the fireworks display to our Sportsplex facility, which has less much less residential areas nearby,” Mayor Higdon said. “And that would mitigate the problem with both sound and the debris field.”

Marquez said she would love to see her family tradition stay as-is.

“Everybody’s happy about it,” she said. “I feel a couple of neighbors over here, we’re OK with that.”

Higdon expects the town will vote on its plans in early 2024.

