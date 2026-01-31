Town officials ensure safety as snow blankets Indian Trail

Residents in Indian Trail visited Chestnut Square Park on Saturday to play in the snow and walk dogs. Town officials pretreated known problem areas and deployed crews to help maintain public safety during the winter weather.

Crews worked to monitor conditions while visitors scouted the park for sledding locations.

The park also drew interest from residents looking for sledding opportunities. One parent scouted various locations within the park to determine if the terrain had enough potential for her children to sled.

