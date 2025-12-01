E-bike injuries rising as holiday demand surges; parents warned of liability

CHARLOTTE — E-bikes are expected to be one of the hottest gifts this Christmas, but they come with risks that parents should be aware of, including potential liability for accidents.

These motocross-style bikes can reach speeds close to 40 miles per hour, and injuries related to e-bikes are on the rise.

Concerns have been raised about kids riding these bikes on roads with cars, speeding through parking lots, and behaving rudely to drivers.

Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute explains that parents are liable for accidents caused by minors on e-bikes.

“If they cause any accident, they are responsible, meaning the injured party is gonna go after the family, go after the parents because they are the ones who have the assets,” Friedlander said.

Another concern is the lack of insurance coverage for many e-bikes, which could leave drivers paying their own deductibles if they collide with an e-bike. Parents may also face legal action if their child hits a car or causes a serious accident.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department treats e-bikes like regular bikes under state law, meaning they are allowed on the road but must obey traffic rules.

CMPD also stated that enforcement actions may be taken in extreme situations, but officers generally focus on educating riders and their parents.

As e-bikes gain popularity as gifts, parents should be aware of the potential risks and liabilities associated with them, and ensure that young riders understand and follow the rules of the road.

VIDEO: Students lead initiative for new bike racks at Charlotte middle school

Students lead initiative for new bike racks at Charlotte middle school

©2025 Cox Media Group