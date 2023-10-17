Toyota revamps hiring and training to prepare workers for its NC battery plant

GREENSBORO — Toyota is not waiting for its massive battery factory under construction south of Greensboro to be ready to line up the first wave of employees. It’s opened a center for training at a temporary site in Greensboro, where it has some 200 people hired and expects to have 300 or so by the end of the year.

Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, as the nearly $6 billion battery plant is known, last week showed off its onboarding and training center at 1701 Pinecroft Road in Greensboro to media organizations and representatives of workforce development organizations in the area.

It’s where online applicants who have made the first cut go for higher-level screening on aptitude, experience and physical readiness for some of the expected 2,100 jobs at the plant. If they get a formal offer, the new hires go there for training to be ready when the plant begins production, expected in early 2025.

“From day one, we’re building a pool of trainers that will then be co-workers and peers to help train the trainers,” said Timothy Stanton, human resources senior manager for TBMNC. “And then from there, we’ll be able to cascade that out. So we’ll be able to hit the large number of hires that we need to do and get that plant up and operational.”

Read the full story here.

VIDEO: Renderings of Charlotte’s first electric fire station released

Renderings of Charlotte’s first electric fire station released





©2023 Cox Media Group