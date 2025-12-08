Toys for Tots seeks help supporting families in need

CHARLOTTE — Last Christmas, most of the toys Kimberly Munday’s kids opened were from Toys for Tots.

“The opened the presents, and their eyes was just glowing, and I couldn’t do nothing but cry because it made my family happy,” she told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

Munday has four children, including an 8-month-old she’s welcome since last Christmas. This holiday, she’s not sure how many presents will be under the tree.

“I’m disabled, so I’m not able to work, so money is extremely tight, so getting presents was like absolutely impossible,” Munday said. “It gets hard when it goes between, do I keep my power on, or do I get my kids Christmas presents?”

There are thousands of families like Munday’s making those tough decisions this holiday season.

Toys for Tots is doing everything it can to help, but the organization has had to turn away families because of dwindling donations and budget cuts. They still need donations by Wednesday for the families they are set to support.

For Munday and her family, their tree is up and decorated, and they’ll celebrate what’s most important.

“Christmas time in our household is a family,” Munday said, but she’s hopeful to have some gifts to put those smiles on her kids’ faces.

The director created an Amazon Wish List so viewers can donate from that.

For more information about how to get involved and a full list of local donation sites, visit the Toys for Tots Charlotte website.

