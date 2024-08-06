Local

TIMELINE: Debby brings major flood threat to Carolinas

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

Tropical Storm Debby A car sits in flood waters near Spruill Ave in North Charleston, S.C., as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. ((AP Photo/Mic Smith))

CHARLOTTE — Tropical Storm Debby is sending rainbands to parts of our area and is expected to have more of an impact later this week.

The deadly system that has spawned tornadoes in South Carolina is hovering over the east coast Tuesday dumping a lot of rain.

Debby’s track is still uncertain, but Severe Weather Center 9 has laid out a timeline of when we could feel the storm’s impact.

Tuesday night: Counties southeast of Charlotte will continue to deal with steady showers.

A flood watch was issued for several counties.

A few rainbands will move closer to Charlotte so isolated downpours are possible. Meanwhile, Debby will essentially remain stationary over Georgia and South Carolina.

Wednesday: Debby will start to push a little farther into the Atlantic.

This will most likely keep any major rain bands away from Charlotte and confined to the Pee Dee River Valley.

Some eastern counties may get a break. Meanwhile, devastating rainfall will continue from Charleston up to Myrtle Beach.

Thursday: It appears that Debbie will move back inland and ride up near Florence, South Carolina.

This scenario will bring heavy rain into the Charlotte area. However, it’s a little too early for rain totals here but we could get more than 2 inches in Charlotte.

Friday: After a rainy morning, Debbie is expected to push northeast and up Interstate 95. Rain will slowly diminish.

