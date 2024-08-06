TRACKING: Debby’s outer bands move into southern counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The first outer band of rain from Debby is starting to push into our far southern counties this morning and that’s where it will mostly stay Tuesday.
- There will be just scattered showers around the metro. No major rain today and no flooding concerns.
- Highs drop back down to the low to mid-80s thanks to the extra clouds and rain.
- Same story Wednesday, with maybe a slight reduction in the rain threat area as Debby meanders toward the coast (may even go back over water briefly off Charleston.)
- The bigger rain threat comes our way by Thursday as Debby start to move north. It’s looking more likely that areas along and east of Interstate 77 will have some amount of flooding risk by Thursday and Friday.
- The highest probability of flooding is for our southeastern counties (Monroe to Chesterfield and Rockingham counties.) These could see a total of over 7 inches of rain through Saturday morning.
- Amounts are likely to range from 2-4 inches across Charlotte and that may lead to some flooding issues of our own. Just our far eastern areas are under flood watches, but that will likely change Wednesday.
- Drier weather should move in quickly for the weekend.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
