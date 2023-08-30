Tracking Idalia: Outer bands of storm arrive in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has since weakened to a Category 1 storm with 90 mph winds.

Rain from the system had already reached the Charleston area by Wednesday afternoon.

At Battery Park, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw the rain coming down hard. 2 inches had already fallen by about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Faherty covers the impacts Charleston has seen from Idalia.

(WATCH BELOW: TRACKING IDALIA: Hurricane Idalia weakens to Category 1 storm; 1 reportedly killed)

