Tracking Idalia: Outer bands of storm arrive in Charleston

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has since weakened to a Category 1 storm with 90 mph winds.

Rain from the system had already reached the Charleston area by Wednesday afternoon.

At Battery Park, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw the rain coming down hard. 2 inches had already fallen by about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

