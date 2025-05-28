Tracking the Tropics: The state of hurricanes

CHARLOTTE — The consensus is clear. The 2025 hurricane season will be like its predecessors: extremely active.

For our Tracking the Tropics special, Channel 9 is looking at hurricane seasons to know how these turbulent storms are coming at us, and how they’ve shaped the Carolinas.

We’re watching where these storms form, and we’re introducing you to the threats Carolinians face from the mountains, to Charlotte, to the coast.

>>See the stories from Severe Weather Team 9 starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 30. Tune in to Channel 9 or stream online.

(VIDEO: Rain leads to over a dozen mudslides in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene)

Rain leads to over a dozen mudslides in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group