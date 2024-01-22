Tractor-trailer buckles under weight of beer cases in Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer couldn’t handle the weight of the cases of beer it was carrying across Gaston County.

Ranlo Fire & Rescue shared photos of the 18-wheeler stacked with cases of Busch beer, saying it buckled in the middle after crossing railroad tracks.

The tractor-trailer stopped right after the tracks on Cox Road towards Ranlo when it buckled down the middle.

Officials had to cut open the side of the box to take out some of the cases of beer, hoping to lighten the load.

