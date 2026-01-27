Tractor-trailer crash causes major delays on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash in Cabarrus County caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Interstate 85 South was shut down after a tractor-trailer rolled over around 7:30 a.m. The crash happened near George W. Liles Parkway in Concord.

Traffic has slowed dramatically as all vehicles are being funneled off the interstate at Exit 54.

Concord Fire Department’s Hazmat Unit is also on scene. Troopers say this is likely due to a fuel spill.

It’s unclear if icy conditions played a role in the crash.

Channel 9 is asking officials how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was hurt.

