Tractor-trailer overturns, losing load of metal beams in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned in Gastonia Wednesday morning, losing its load of girders.

We've got girders on the ground in Gastonia https://t.co/Dhpod53O2t — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 30, 2023

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on Highway 274 near near Bud Wilson Road.

Crews were using heavy machinery to clear dozens of the steel beams from the road and surrounding area.

According to Gaston Emergency Medical Services, no one was seriously hurt.

The state Department of Transportation initially estimated the road would be closed until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

