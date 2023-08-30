Local

Tractor-trailer overturns, losing load of metal beams in Gastonia

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tractor trailer carrying girders overturns A tractor-trailer overturned in Gastonia Wednesday morning, losing its load of girders.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned in Gastonia Wednesday morning, losing its load of girders.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on Highway 274 near near Bud Wilson Road.

Crews were using heavy machinery to clear dozens of the steel beams from the road and surrounding area.

According to Gaston Emergency Medical Services, no one was seriously hurt.

The state Department of Transportation initially estimated the road would be closed until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

