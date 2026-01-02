TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures in Uptown for Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE — Multiple road closures are currently in effect Friday around Bank of America Stadium ahead of this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl and FanFest events.

The closures are necessary to accommodate the influx of fans attending the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This annual event draws large crowds and requires strategic road management to ensure safety and ease of access.

Mint Street is closed between Morehead Street and 1st Street, while Brooklyn Village Avenue is closed between Church Street and Mint Street.

Additionally, Graham Street is closed between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Road closures will remain in place until lanes are reopened by midnight Saturday, allowing for smooth traffic flow following the events. Attendees are encouraged to plan their travel routes accordingly.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8 p.m.

