Traffic stop leads to discovery of 152 possibly stolen cellphones

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were placed into custody after a traffic stop on Sept. 25 on Interstate 77 in Iredell County, which led to the discovery of 152 cellphones, troopers said.

NC Highway Patrol troopers tell me a traffic stop in Iredell County led them to 152 cell phones. 20 have been traced back to being stolen from the Lost Lands Music Festival last month in Ohio. Four Orlando residents have been arrested. Troopers are working to reunite phones and… pic.twitter.com/4w97nyBKeb — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 2, 2023

At least 20 of the phones were stolen from the Lost Lands Music Festival in Ohio last month.

State troopers are working with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio to determine if the remaining phones were also stolen from the music festival.

Piter Valenzuela, 29, Kimberlin Castellanos, 23, Yexon Castellanos, 28, and Yesica Castellanos, 30, all of Orlando, were arrested and each charged with possession of stolen property.

Valenzuela was also charged with possession of marijuana.

This investigation remains ongoing.

