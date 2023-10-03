Local

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 152 possibly stolen cellphones

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were placed into custody after a traffic stop on Sept. 25 on Interstate 77 in Iredell County, which led to the discovery of 152 cellphones, troopers said.

At least 20 of the phones were stolen from the Lost Lands Music Festival in Ohio last month.

State troopers are working with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio to determine if the remaining phones were also stolen from the music festival.

Piter Valenzuela, 29, Kimberlin Castellanos, 23, Yexon Castellanos, 28, and Yesica Castellanos, 30, all of Orlando, were arrested and each charged with possession of stolen property.

Valenzuela was also charged with possession of marijuana.

This investigation remains ongoing.

