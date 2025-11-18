Traffic stop leads to pursuit, illegal narcotics seizure in Chesterfield County

JEFFERSON, S.C. — A routine traffic stop in Chesterfield County led to a foot pursuit and the seizure of a large quantity of illegal narcotics and cash on Sunday.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped 43-year-old Tyrell Anthony for speeding on Highway 151 in Jefferson. Anthony admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana before fleeing on foot during a search of his vehicle.

Sheriff Cambo Streater praised the deputies’ quick response and professionalism, stating, “This is another example of our deputies staying alert and doing their jobs with professionalism.”

The CCSO Bloodhound Tracking Team and the Drone Operator Team were deployed to assist in locating Anthony, who was found and taken into custody a short time later.

A search of Anthony’s vehicle uncovered $10,156 in cash along with various illegal substances, including marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, oxycodone, and cocaine.

Charges against Anthony are pending, and the investigation remains active.

