Police seize guns, stolen car and more after juveniles barricade inside Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Police say a search warrant of a Charlotte residence led to the discovery of stolen property, weapons, and multiple juvenile offenders.

On August 12, Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment officers moved in on a home after getting a tip that stolen items from a Rock Hill case might be inside. They also had reports of illegal guns and stolen cars in the area.

When officers arrived, they spotted a juvenile already wanted for having a stolen vehicle, along with another person facing fugitive warrants out of South Carolina and Mecklenburg County. Both, along with several others, ran into the house and barricaded themselves.

Eventually, police secured the home and searched it. Inside, they found nine juveniles. Most were released to their guardians, but one was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle before later being released without a custody order.

Officers also recovered two guns, one of which was stolen, a stolen Dodge Challenger, a stolen Nintendo Switch, a key programmer, several cellphones, and stolen credit cards.

Police say the investigation is still active as they continue working to tackle juvenile crime and recover stolen property in the area.

