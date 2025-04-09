Traffic stop uncovers chop shop, $1.25M in stolen luxury vehicles found

MONROE, N.C. — A routine traffic stop in Monroe on Tuesday, April 8, led to the discovery of seven stolen vehicles valued at an estimated $1.25 million.

Around 7 a.m., a Monroe police officer pulled over a speeding vehicle on West Franklin Street.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Orlando, Florida, in 2021.

The driver, Stefan Willi Huewe, 56, of Fort Mill, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, displaying a fictitious registration plate, speeding, and felony chop shop activity.

Stefan Willi Huewe

Huewe is the owner of All PRO Fleet & Auto Services, an auto repair shop in Albemarle, police said.

Special agents from the North Carolina License and Theft Bureau and the National Insurance Crime Bureau were called to help with the investigation.

Officers and agents executed a search warrant at All PRO Fleet & Auto Services, which led to the recovery of seven stolen vehicles.

Huewe was released from the Union County Detention Center after meeting the conditions set by a magistrate but now faces additional criminal charges related to the stolen vehicles seized at his business.

Authorities continue their investigation into this significant recovery of stolen property.

