CHARLOTTE — Pecan Avenue will be closed for resurfacing this week between Bay and Eighth streets in Elizabeth. The closure will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Drivers can use Clement Avenue as an alternate route to avoid the closure.

No one hurt in fire at vacant building in Elizabeth neighborhood, CFD says

