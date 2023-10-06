Traffic trouble, public safety are top concerns for Mooresville mayoral candidates

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Residents in Mooresville are just a few weeks away from casting their vote for the town’s next mayor.

Vying for the open seat are Commissioner Bobby Compton and former North Carolina Senator Chris Carney.

While both candidates are known for their active service in the town, each is looking to serve in the mayoral role in a different way.

Compton is focused on public safety and the security of local businesses that make the town special.

“It just felt like the right opportunity. I want to serve,” Compton said, “I think the thing that I hear about from our small business is that they don’t feel as if we’re helping them.”

His opponent, Carney, supports small businesses as well, but fixing heavy traffic congestion in the area is one of his top priorities.

“We have to have plans to help our people navigate around Mooresville during that traffic time. And that’s going to take working with the state,” Carney said.

