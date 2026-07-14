2 charged after large meth seizure in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were charged with trafficking after Burke County sheriff’s deputies seized 27 pounds of meth in a significant drug bust.

Diamond Lipscomb and Jennifer Halstead were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine as a result of a nearly year-long investigation.

Diamond Lipscomb and Jennifer Halstead

On Thursday, investigators attempted to pull Lipscomb over in a traffic stop in Long View. Before officers could stop him, he pulled over and ran through the woods. After a brief pursuit, he was arrested.

Halstead was arrested after a traffic stop in Connelly Springs.

Both suspects had outstanding warrants for drug-related offenses at the time of their arrests.

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