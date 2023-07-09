Trailer detaches from pickup truck, hits other vehicles on highway

CHESTER, S.C. — The trailer of a pickup truck disconnected and glided across the median before striking several vehicles on I-77 on Saturday, South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

When the trailer detached, the white pickup truck kept driving, according to dash cam footage sent to Channel 9 by a viewer.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Mt. Holly Road and Lancaster Highway in Chester County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Chester Police Department is asking for the publics help to identify the driver of the truck.

