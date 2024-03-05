West Charlotte road closed due to crash into power pole

CHARLOTTE — The outbound lanes of a west Charlotte road were closed Tuesday afternoon due to a crash that knocked down power lines.

>> Channel 9′s LIVE traffic map

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asked drivers to avoid Wilkinson Boulevard at Ashley Road.

Crash into power pole closes Wilkinson Bioulevard The outbound lanes of a west Charlotte road were closed Tuesday afternoon due to a crash that knocked down power lines.

Police said one inbound lane of Wilkinson Boulevard was also closed for the incident.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area and could see a broken pole and lines that had been knocked across the road.

Utility crews were on their way to make repairs, but it’s unclear how long the road closure will last. Drivers were told to expect significant delays.

Mecklenburg County EMS said it did not take anyone to the hospital from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 severely hurt in crash in northwest Charlotte)

2 severely hurt in crash in northwest Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group