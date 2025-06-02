‘Transformational’: Innovation district celebrates grand opening, brings medical school to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community celebrated the grand opening of an innovation district in midtown Monday morning.

The Pearl is Charlotte’s first innovation district. The area will also bring Charlotte its first four-year medical school, operated by Wake Forest, which is set to open this summer.

But officials say this is only the start of the transformation.

“We don’t even understand the impact that today’s investment will have on our future generations,” county commissioner Mark Jerrel said. “I can’t wait to see what this is in 10, 20 years from now. It’s going to be transformational.”

The billion-dollar complex will also include shops, apartments and medical offices.

WATCH: Microgrids can provide vital power during hurricanes

Microgrids can provide vital power during hurricanes

©2025 Cox Media Group