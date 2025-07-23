CLOVER, S.C. — A group of people blew up a trash can at a local pool causing thousands dollars in damage, the York County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.

They placed the explosive device in the trash can at the Somerset subdivision community pool in Clover at around midnight on July 5. It caused $5,800 in damages.

The incident involved two males who jumped over the gate of the locked pool area. One of them forcibly removed a fake security camera, while another checked the bathroom hallway before the explosive device was placed.

They left the scene in a vehicle after the explosion created a fireball. The identities of the individuals, the type of explosive device used, and the make and model of the vehicle remain unknown.

Trash can explosion at local pool causes thousands in damage

Authorities are investigating the incident, seeking to identify the individuals and understand the motive behind the act.

VIDEO: Vandals record themselves desecrating graves at local cemetery