Vandals damage dozen mailboxes in Rock Hill overnight

ROCK HILL, S.C. — At least 12 mailboxes were vandalized in Rock Hill between midnight and 6 a.m. on July 19, causing over $2,000 in damage.

The mailboxes were struck with a blunt instrument from the roadway, according to reports.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are involved in the investigation, seeking information from the public.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or provide tips that could lead to identifying the perpetrators.

