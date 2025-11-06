Travelers face potential delays, cancellations as FAA cuts flights due to government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Aviation Administration announced a 10% reduction in air traffic across 40 high-volume airports starting Friday, as the government shutdown continues to affect air traffic controllers.

Many are calling out because they either can’t afford to get to work, or they don’t have childcare.

This move will significantly impact travelers flying in and out of major airports, including Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Charlotte Douglas released a statement Thursday morning, saying in part, “we have not been notified of any reductions at CLT at this time. Our airline partners, including American, will determine and communicate any schedule changes directly to customers.”

Although it seems calm now, experts say those cancellations and delays could come at a moment’s notice.

This decision to reduce flights comes from the FAA to try and give their workers a break. Currently, there is a shortage of over 400 air traffic controllers. That means many of them have been working long hours and extra days to make up the workload.

If you have a flight coming up in the next few days, experts say you need to make a plan now about how you’re going to get where you’re going.

Every airline is being affected differently, but the CRO of Frontier Airlines warns some passengers could get stranded. He suggests people flying Frontier within the next 10 days should book back-up tickets.

American Airlines said in a post on X that they don’t expect any effects Thursday at CLT.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke with some passengers about their concerns Thursday morning.

“We hope and pray that everything goes smoothly,” Cheri Richardson said while waiting to board her flight. “We wish the traffic controllers and our state, whole country, to get back to where we need to be.”

If you have a flight in the next few days, make sure to get to the terminal two hours before a flight in the country and three hours before a flight out of the U.S. You may want to give yourself even more time than that if you end up needing to adjust.

