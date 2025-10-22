Travis Kelce joins push to revamp Charlotte company

CHARLOTTE — Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has joined activist investment firm Jana Partners in a bid to overhaul Charlotte-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Jana announced it has partnered with Kelce as well as consumer executive Glenn Murphy and technology executive Dave Habiger in an investment in the theme park company that owns Carowinds in Charlotte. The company’s portfolio also includes Knott’s Berry Farm in California, Cedar Point in Ohio and multiple Six Flags amusement parks across the country.

The group collectively owns an economic interest of approximately 9% in Six Flags.

