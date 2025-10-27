Trial continues for four men accused of killing 13-year-old girl in drive-by

MONROE, N.C. — The prosecution continued to present its case on Monday against four men accused of killing a 13-year-old girl from Monroe.

The trial started last week in Union County. Jamerik Garmon, Jarmari Crowder, Darius Roland, and Jamarius McLain are being tried at the same time for first-degree murder. They are accused of killing Bay’Asia Loyalti Allah in a drive-by shooting in 2021.

The founder of M.A.R.C.U.S (Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support), Tina Sykes-Mosley, sat through much of the trial last week. She said one of the suspects testified that he gave his mother money to purchase a gun for him.

Sykes-Mosely wrote, “The same gun he handed to one of his co-defendants for a drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old Bay’Asia Loyalti Allah.”

