Trooper discovers driver had been shot during traffic stop

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Trooper A. T. Hall saw a vehicle run a stop sign Wednesday morning on Christian Home Church Road while making a left turn onto Traphill Road in Wilkes County. The traffic stop that followed led to the driver claiming he had been shot.

After Trooper Hall activated his blue lights and conducted the traffic stop in a church parking lot, the driver exited the vehicle and requested assistance, stating he had just been shot.

Trooper Hall then began to administer life-saving aid while communicating information to the State Highway Patrol Newton Communications Center for the Wilkes County 911 Center.

Following the traffic stop, Trooper Hall, alongside other Wilkes County troopers, helped the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending the suspect involved in the shooting incident.

Troopers did not provide suspect information in its news release. Channel 9 reached out to them for more information.

