‘It was heroic’: Trooper pulls mother, son from burning car after deadly wreck

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is being called a hero after he pulled a mother and a 5-year-old boy from a burning car following a deadly crash in Catawba County on Tuesday night.

The wreck happened along Highway 321 near the River Road Exit, south of Hickory, at about 5:50 p.m.

[ALSO READ: Highway patrolman called hero for trying to save children from burning home]

According to the Highway Patrol, Trooper K.L. Huss clocked a Dodge Charger heading northbound on Highway 321 speeding faster than 100 mph in a 65 mph zone. Moments later, another trooper saw the same Charger going faster than 130 mph and weaving through traffic.

Trooper Huss tried to catch up to the Charger and came upon a large cloud of dust and debris and realized the car had crashed. Investigators said the Charger went through a guardrail and down a steep embankment and hit a tree before catching fire.

Breaking Catawba Co- a state trooper is being called a hero tonight after pulling a mother and 5-year old from a burning car. Sadly the driver, who crashed along Highway 321, died at the scene. Watch channel 9 for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/evXR4mjgII — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 24, 2021

The Highway Patrol said Trooper Huss found the driver, identified as 27-year-old Andre Darrell Lee of Grover, South Carolina, unconscious. Huss then found a child and a woman in the wreckage screaming for help. Huss was able to free the boy, who was in a booster seat, from the car and handed him to a bystander.

As the car was smoking and the flames were beginning to spread, authorities said Huss crawled back into the vehicle and was able to cut the woman free from her seatbelt and pulled her through the back window to safety.

Shortly after getting her out of the car, the Charger was engulfed in flames.

Lee did not survive.

Catawba County fatal crash (WSOC)

“In this day and age, it was heroic,” Sgt. Matt Futrell said. “He didn’t even think of his own safety, his well-being. (He) immediately put that aside and did what we all, in this profession, do. We have an oath, we serve and protect, and that’s what he did.”

The 5-year-old boy and 23-year-old woman, both from Grover, South Carolina also, were taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center but will be OK, troopers said. The child was later transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for observation.

Investigators think Lee may have been trying to flee “due to illegal contraband in the vehicle.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police officer hailed as hero after rescuing choking baby)

©2021 Cox Media Group